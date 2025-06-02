Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Farmer headshot

Kyle Farmer News: Ceding first base to Hiura

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Farmer is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

After Michael Toglia was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Farmer initially looked to be the next man up at first base, but the Rockies instead appear content to keep the 34-year-old in a utility role. Farmer will be on the bench for a second straight matchup with a right-hander while recent call-up Keston Hiura garners another start at first base.

Kyle Farmer
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
