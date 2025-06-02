Kyle Farmer News: Ceding first base to Hiura

Farmer is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

After Michael Toglia was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Farmer initially looked to be the next man up at first base, but the Rockies instead appear content to keep the 34-year-old in a utility role. Farmer will be on the bench for a second straight matchup with a right-hander while recent call-up Keston Hiura garners another start at first base.