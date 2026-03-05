Kyle Farmer News: Could find way onto roster
Farmer has a better chance of making Atlanta's 26-man roster in the wake of a season-long suspension to Jurickson Profar, Gabriel Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The non-roster invitee played double-digit games at all four infield positions for the Rockies last season while slashing .252/.325/.441 against left-handed pitching, a skill set that could fit for Atlanta as the team scrambles to replace Profar. Farmer's ability to handle shortstop would allow Mauricio Dubon to serve as a platoon partner for Mike Yastrzemski in left field, although Jorge Mateo could also fill that role, while Eli White might just settle into that spot in left field himself.
