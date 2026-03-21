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Kyle Farmer News: Gets split contract with Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Atlanta signed Farmer to a one-year split contract Saturday.

The move means Farmer will be a member of Atlanta's Opening Day roster. The 35-year-old infielder was invited to spring training by Atlanta in early February. Across 12 Grapefruit League games, he posted a .400/.417/.514 slash line with one home run and five RBI in 36 plate appearances. Farmer's path to an Opening Day roster was made more clear after Jurickson Profar was suspended for the entire 2026 season after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug for a second time in the last year.

Kyle Farmer
Atlanta Braves
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