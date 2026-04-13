Kyle Farmer News: Takes advantage of rare opportunity
Farmer 1-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Sunday's rout of the Guardians.
The veteran utility infielder replaced Dominic Smith at DH in the fifth inning with Atlanta already ahead 6-0, and Farmer promptly ripped a two-run double off Kolby Allard. Farmer had only three plate appearances on the season coming into Sunday, and the team's managerial switch from Brian Snitker to Walt Weiss this offseason hasn't done much for the playing-time outlook of Atlanta's bench players.
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