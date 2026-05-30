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Kyle Finnegan News: Another blown save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2026 at 4:22am

Finnegan was charged with a blown save in Friday's extra-inning loss to the White Sox. He allowed one run on two hits over one inning of work with no walks or strikeouts.

Finnegan entered the game in the ninth with the Tigers holding a 2-1 lead, but he couldn't close the door. With two outs, the White Sox forced extra innings when Andrew Benintendi crossed home plate on a sac bunt from Rikuu Nishida, albeit helped by a throwing error from first to home made by Spencer Torkelson -- a throw that would've ended the game hadn't it been an error. As a result, Finnegan was charged with a blown save for the fourth time in his last nine outings. He has one save and six holds this season, but his late-inning issues are worrisome -- even if he has a 2.03 ERA in 26 appearances so far. He also has a career-worst 1.58 WHIP.

Kyle Finnegan
Detroit Tigers
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