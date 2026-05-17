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Kyle Finnegan News: Charged with blown save Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Finnegan allowed a solo home run and a walk in an inning of relief in Saturday's 2-1, 10-inning loss to the Blue Jays.

Finnegan came on in the seventh inning with Detroit up 1-0 but promptly served up a game-tying home run to Yohendrick Pinango. That gave Finnegan his third blown save of the season. The righty reliever started the year with 11 straight scoreless appearances, and he's got a stellar 1.66 ERA overall, though he has allowed three earned runs over his last four outings. All three of Finnegan's blown saves have also come during this stretch.

Kyle Finnegan
Detroit Tigers
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