Kyle Finnegan News: Continues scoreless start
After tossing a scoreless inning of relief in Friday's 1-0, 10-inning loss to the Red Sox, Finnegan now has a 0.00 ERA across nine appearances this season.
Finnegan has managed to keep the opposition off the board so far this year, but there are some signs for concern. He only has three strikeouts across nine innings and has walked eight batters, which has contributed to a 1.33 WHIP that is a jump up from the 1.11 WHIP he posted for the Nationals and Tigers last year. Finnegan should remain locked into a key setup role for Detroit, though he'll need to flip the strikeouts and walks around if he wants to sustain his early success.
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