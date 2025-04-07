Kyle Finnegan News: Converts five-out save

Finnegan picked up the save in Monday's 6-4 victory over the Dodgers, allowing two hits and a walk over 1.2 innings. He struck out two.

Finnegan tossed 32 total pitches to collect his fourth save of the season, tying San Diego's Robert Suarez for the National League lead. The Washington reliever entered in the eighth inning with two runners on, allowing one to score on a Will Smith single, but managed to escape before polishing off the win in the ninth. Finnegan, who re-signed with the Nationals on Feb. 25, is cemented as the team's closer, securing all four save opportunities this season.