Kyle Finnegan News: Converts third save

Finnegan earned the save in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks, tossing a scoreless ninth inning while allowing one hit and striking out one.

Finnegan was called upon to protect a 5-4 lead in the ninth and worked around a Corbin Carroll double to secure his second save in as many days. The closer has now converted all three of his save opportunities this season, posting a 2.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 3:3 K:BB across four innings.