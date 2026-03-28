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Kyle Finnegan News: Earns first 2026 hold

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Finnegan worked around a walk to toss a scoreless inning of relief and earn a hold in Friday's 5-2 win over the Padres. He struck out two.

Finnegan followed starter Framber Valdez, who covered six solid innings, and reliever Enmanuel De Jesus, who worked the seventh. The former labored a bit as he needed 20 pitches to get out of the eighth, but he still managed his first hold of the season in front of new closer Kenley Jansen. Finnegan recorded 24 total regular-season saves pitching for the Nationals and Tigers last year, but it looks like he'll be in a traditional setup role this season now that the veteran Jansen is around.

Kyle Finnegan
Detroit Tigers
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