Kyle Finnegan News: Earns first save

Finnegan earned the save in a 5-1 win against the Phillies on Sunday, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Finnegan was called upon to protect a 5-0 lead with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and retired three straight batters on just five pitches. The 33-year-old finished third in baseball last season with a career-high 38 saves and remains firmly locked in as the Nationals' closer.