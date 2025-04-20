Kyle Finnegan News: Earns save Sunday

Finnegan issued a walk in a scoreless inning during Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against Colorado. He struck out one and earned a save.

Finnegan threw just seven of 15 pitches for strikes but held on to the 3-2 lead for his eighth save of the year. He's converted a save in each of his last eight appearances and has not blown a chance this season. Finnegan owns a strong 1.86 ERA with a 12:6 K:BB through 9.2 innings.