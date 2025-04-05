Kyle Finnegan News: Escapes with second save

Finnegan earned the save in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on one hit and one walk with no strikeouts in the ninth inning.

Finnegan entered with a 4-2 lead but yielded a run and managed only six strikes on 13 pitches. The game ended on a challenged caught-stealing call that was upheld after review, preserving the win. Despite the shaky outing, the 33-year-old has converted both of his save opportunities this season and owns a 3.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 2:3 K:BB over three innings.