Kyle Finnegan News: Faces hitters Friday

Finnegan faced hitters on a back field Friday afternoon, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander didn't re-sign with Washington until late February, putting Finnegan behind the team's other relievers, and Friday was the first time he'd seen game action in any setting this spring. He tossed 22 pitches and worked in the mid-90s with his fastball, suggesting he's close to ready for a Grapefruit League appearance. Finnegan recorded a career-high 38 saves in 2024, and he'll head into Opening Day back in the ninth-inning role for the Nats.