Kyle Finnegan News: Logs first save
Finnegan earned the save in Thursday's 5-2 win over Atlanta, allowing a hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.
After Kenley Jansen was charged with a blown save Wednesday, it was Finnegan who got the call in the ninth inning Thursday with the Tigers up by three. The right-hander worked around a one-out single to lock down his first save with Detroit. The 34-year-old Finnegan is off to a stellar start this season -- he's allowed just one run through his first 15.2 innings. While the veteran Jansen should have a fairly long leash as the Tigers' primary closer, Finnegan is certainly a name to watch should his struggles continue.
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