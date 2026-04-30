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Kyle Finnegan News: Logs first save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Finnegan earned the save in Thursday's 5-2 win over Atlanta, allowing a hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

After Kenley Jansen was charged with a blown save Wednesday, it was Finnegan who got the call in the ninth inning Thursday with the Tigers up by three. The right-hander worked around a one-out single to lock down his first save with Detroit. The 34-year-old Finnegan is off to a stellar start this season -- he's allowed just one run through his first 15.2 innings. While the veteran Jansen should have a fairly long leash as the Tigers' primary closer, Finnegan is certainly a name to watch should his struggles continue.

Kyle Finnegan
Detroit Tigers
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