Kyle Finnegan News: Nails down ninth save
Finnegan gave up two hits and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his ninth save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Orioles.
The right-hander didn't re-sign with the Nationals until late February, but his late start to camp hasn't impacted his results once the regular season began. Through 10 appearances, Finnegan has a 1.69 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB while converting all nine of his save chances, putting him second in the majors behind Robert Suarez's 10.
