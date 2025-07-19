Kyle Finnegan News: Rebounds for 19th save

Finnegan earned the save in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Padres, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Finnegan was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning and needed just 10 pitches to do so. It was a strong rebound for the 33-year-old after surrendering eight runs over his previous two appearances, including a five-run loss Friday. He's now 19-for-25 in save chances this season with a 4.25 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 29:13 K:BB across 36 innings.