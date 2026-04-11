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Kyle Finnegan News: Records second hold

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Finnegan worked around a walk to toss a scoreless inning of relief and earn a hold in Friday's 2-0 win over the Marlins.

Finnegan worked the eighth inning in front of new Detroit closer Kenley Jansen, and the former continued his unblemished start to the season. The righty has strung together six straight scoreless appearances, though he has walked seven batters versus only three strikeouts across 5.1 innings. Finnegan may not record many saves with Jansen around, but he has two holds so far and should remain a consistent contributor in that category.

Kyle Finnegan
Detroit Tigers
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