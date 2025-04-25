Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Finnegan headshot

Kyle Finnegan News: Stuck with blown save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Finnegan was charged with a blown save Friday against the Mets, allowing one hit in one-third of an inning.

Finnegan was tasked with securing a four-out save Friday, inheriting a bases-loaded jam with two outs in the eighth. He'd give up a bloop hit to Mark Vientos that went past a diving Dylan Crews, resulting in a three-run triple. While it was no fault of his own, it's the first blown save of the year for Finnegan. The veteran closer has gotten off to a strong start this season, converting nine saves while posting a 1.64 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB across his first 11 innings.

Kyle Finnegan
Washington Nationals
