Kyle Finnegan News: Takes loss after blown save

Finnegan (0-1) yielded two runs on one hit and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Phillies. He was charged with a blown save and recorded two outs.

Finnegan was called upon to protect a 6-5 lead but instead blew his second straight save chance. He put the first two runners of the inning on base and eventually let the winning run score on a wild pitch. Finnegan converted his first nine save chances of the year before blowing his last two. His ERA is up to 3.09 with a 13:7 K:BB through 12 appearances.