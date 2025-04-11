Kyle Finnegan News: Tosses nine pitches for fifth save

Finnegan earned the save in Friday's 7-4 win over the Marlins. He allowed one hit while striking out a batter in a scoreless ninth inning.

Finnegan gave up a leadoff double to Otto Lopez, but the 33-year-old closer proceeded to fan Kyle Stowers before logging two-straight groundouts to secure the win. Finnegan has registered a save in each of his last five outings, and he's begun the year allowing one run on six hits and four walks while striking out six across 6.2 innings.