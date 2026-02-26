Kyle Freeland headshot

Kyle Freeland Injury: Could make spring debut next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Freeland (back) had a successful bullpen session Wednesday and could be ready for his Cactus League debut next week, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Freeland has been held back by mid-back spasms but seems to be on the mend. If the veteran left-hander is able to get into a game next week, he will have plenty of time to ramp up ahead of Opening Day. Freeland will likely draw the Opening Day start for the Rockies, if healthy.

Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies
