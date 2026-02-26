Kyle Freeland Injury: Could make spring debut next week
Freeland (back) had a successful bullpen session Wednesday and could be ready for his Cactus League debut next week, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Freeland has been held back by mid-back spasms but seems to be on the mend. If the veteran left-hander is able to get into a game next week, he will have plenty of time to ramp up ahead of Opening Day. Freeland will likely draw the Opening Day start for the Rockies, if healthy.
