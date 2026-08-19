Kyle Freeland Injury: Exits with injury
Freeland was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers due to an apparent injury, Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette reports.
Freeland gave up four earned runs on six hits and a walk while fanning five batters in 3.2 innings before an injury ended his start abruptly. It's unknown what exactly caused the 33-year-old lefty to come out of the game, but the Rockies should provide more details in the near future.
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