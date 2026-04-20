Kyle Freeland Injury: Feels good after bullpen session
Freeland (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Monday, Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette reports.
Freeland landed on the 15-day IL last Wednesday due to left shoulder inflammation. He relayed to reporters that Monday's session was "good," a sign that he may be available to return from the IL when he's eligible to do so in late April. In the three starts prior to his injury, Freeland went 1-1 with a 2.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB across 15.2 innings.
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