Kyle Freeland headshot

Kyle Freeland Injury: Late scratch Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Freeland isn't pitching as scheduled Sunday game against the Padres for unspecified reasons, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander never took the mound Sunday, though he technically still started the contest before being replaced without throwing a pitch. Freeland is presumably dealing with an injury of some kind, but his status going forward will remain up in the air until the team updates his status.

Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies
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