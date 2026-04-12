Kyle Freeland Injury: Managing sore shoulder
Freeland was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday against the Padres due to left posterior shoulder soreness, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The injury seems to have been a late development since the Rockies were unable to get the change on the lineup card, resulting in Freeland technically starting the game without throwing a pitch. It's unclear if a trip to the injured list will be necessary, but it wouldn't be surprising if the left-hander needs to miss some time given the nature of the injury.
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