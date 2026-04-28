Kyle Freeland Injury: On cusp of activation
Freeland (shoulder) threw a bullpen session with no issues Sunday and is expected to be reinstated from the injured list during the three-game series against the Reds that begins Tuesday, Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette reports.
The Rockies have yet to announce their starting pitcher for Tuesday's series opener, and Freeland is likely being considered to take the mound. The veteran left-hander landed on the shelf with shoulder inflammation after allowing one run over 6.1 innings versus Houston on April 7. Freeland could face some minor workload restrictions in his first start back since he didn't embark on a rehab assignment, but the brevity of the absence should mean he isn't significantly limited whenever he does take the mound.
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