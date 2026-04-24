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Kyle Freeland Injury: Set for another bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 2:24pm

Freeland (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette reports.

It appears Freeland won't need to embark on a rehab assignment, so Saturday's session could be his last before returning from the 15-day injured list, potentially as soon as the Rockies' upcoming road series against the Reds that commences Tuesday. Prior to landing on the IL due to left shoulder inflammation, Freeland posted a 2.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB across 15.2 innings.

Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies
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