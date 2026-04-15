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Kyle Freeland Injury: Shelved with shoulder inflammation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

The Rockies placed Freeland on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with left shoulder inflammation.

Freeland had to be scratched from a scheduled start Sunday with the injury and didn't bounce back well enough to avoid the IL. The veteran left-hander will be eligible to rejoin the Rockies' rotation before the end of this month, though it's unclear whether he will be cleared to start by that date.

Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies
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