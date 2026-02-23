Kyle Freeland Injury: Tending to back spasms
The Rockies announced Monday that Freeland has been slowed by mid-back spasms during camp, but the veteran southpaw is slated to throw this week, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The back issue will end up delaying Freeland's entry into the Rockies' spring pitching schedule, but assuming he can avoid any setbacks while ramping up his throwing, he should be fully stretched out by the start of the regular season. Freeland turned in a 4.98 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 124:38 K:BB in 162.2 innings over his 31 starts with the Rockies in 2025.
