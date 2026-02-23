Kyle Freeland headshot

Kyle Freeland Injury: Tending to back spasms

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

The Rockies announced Monday that Freeland has been slowed by mid-back spasms during camp, but the veteran southpaw is slated to throw this week, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The back issue will end up delaying Freeland's entry into the Rockies' spring pitching schedule, but assuming he can avoid any setbacks while ramping up his throwing, he should be fully stretched out by the start of the regular season. Freeland turned in a 4.98 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 124:38 K:BB in 162.2 innings over his 31 starts with the Rockies in 2025.

Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies
