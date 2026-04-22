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Kyle Freeland Injury: Tosses 41 pitches in sim game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 4:49pm

Freeland (shoulder) threw 41 pitches in a simulated game Wednesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Freeland utilized his entire arsenal and told reporters after the session that he had no issues with his shoulder. The 32-year-old southpaw is eligible to be activated off the 15-day injured list April 28, and it looks like he'll be ready to return to major-league action at that time, barring any setbacks.

Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies
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