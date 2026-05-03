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Kyle Freeland News: Allows six runs in third loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Freeland (1-3) took the loss Sunday, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against Atlanta. He struck out seven.

Freeland generated a game-high 17 whiffs and struck out a season-best seven batters, but the contact he allowed was damaging as Atlanta tagged the southpaw for six earned runs, including two homers. The 32-year-old opened the season by allowing four runs across 15.2 innings over his first three starts, but in his past two outings since being reinstated from the injured list with left shoulder inflammation, he has allowed 10 earned runs across 9.1 frames. Overall, Freeland owns a 5.04 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with a 24:8 K:BB across 25 innings in 2026 and will look to get back on track in his next start, tentatively scheduled for Saturday against Philadelphia.

Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies
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