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Kyle Freeland News: Can't escape fourth inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Freeland (1-5) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Diamondbacks, allowing seven runs on eight hits and four walks across 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

Freeland had a woeful outing Friday, and by the end of the first inning, he had already given up six runs. While Freeland settled down afterward, the damage was already done. The veteran southpaw enjoyed a strong start to the season, but the wheels have fallen off of late. This was the fourth straight outing in which he allowed at least four earned runs, posting an 11.50 ERA with a 2.17 WHIP and an 18:8 K:BB across 18 innings over that dreadful stretch. Freeland is scheduled to make his next start against the Rangers next week.

Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies
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