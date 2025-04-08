Kyle Freeland News: Chased in seventh inning in loss

Freeland (0-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Brewers, giving up five runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out five in 6.1 innings.

Milwaukee first got to Freeland in the second inning, touching up the left-hander for four runs courtesy of a Jackson Chourio two-run double and one-run singles by William Contreras single and Sal Frelick. Freeland righted the ship for three scoreless frames afterward, but a Brice Turang home run in the seventh sent the southpaw packing Tuesday. Freeland has now gone at least six innings in each of his first three starts while working to a 3.79 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and a pristine 15:0 K:BB across 19 frames, but he'll face a difficult task in San Diego for his next scheduled start over the weekend.