Kyle Freeland News: Cleared to start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Freeland (finger) is listed as the Rockies' probable pitcher for Friday's game against the Reds in Colorado.

Freeland suffered a blister on a finger on his pitching hand during his most recent start this past Sunday against the Nationals, but he'll be ready to pitch on his normal four days' rest after completing his between-starts bullpen session without incident. The lefty enters Friday's outing having gone 0-4 with a 4.85 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 26 innings through five starts.

