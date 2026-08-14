Kyle Freeland News: Cruises to win

Freeland (4-10) allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out two over eight innings to earn the win over the Giants on Friday.

Freeland threw 66 of 95 pitches for strikes to get back in the win column. He's won two of his three starts in August, allowing just five runs (three earned) over 21.1 innings with a 13:6 K:BB in that span. Freeland has had a largely unimpressive season, but he's shown an ability to cover heavy innings on some occasions with seven starts of at least six frames. He's at a 6.27 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 98:27 K:BB through 120.2 innings over 22 starts this season. Freeland is lined up to make his next start at home versus the Dodgers, which will be a challenging matchup. He has allowed 14 runs over nine innings in two previous starts versus the Dodgers this season, both of which were in Los Angeles rather than Colorado.