Kyle Freeland News: Gives up six runs in no-decision

Freeland did not factor into the decision in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Reds, allowing six runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out four over 4.1 innings.

It was another rough outing for Freeland, who allowed at least three baserunners in three of his five innings. He's given up at least five earned runs in three of his last four outings and has given up 20 earned on the season, which is second most among qualified starters in the National League behind German Marquez (21). Freeland will look to turn things around in his next start, which is lined up for next week on the road against the Giants.