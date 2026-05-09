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Kyle Freeland News: Hit hard in fourth loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Freeland (1-4) took the loss Saturday against the Phillies, allowing seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out four.

The 32-year-old southpaw poured in 64 of his 97 pitches for strikes, but he was perhaps a bit too haphazard in targeting the zone Saturday. It was the 13th time in his career that he was hit around for double-digit knocks, and Freeland has now given up at least four runs in three consecutive starts after yielding four altogether over his first three outings of 2026. He'll take a poor 6.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB across 30 innings into his next scheduled appearance versus Arizona.

Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies
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