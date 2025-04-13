Kyle Freeland News: Lit up for five runs in loss

Freeland (0-3) took the loss Sunday at San Diego, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out two.

The veteran southpaw had another rough outing, as he is now three starts from the lead for most games started in Rockies franchise history -- currently held by Aaron Cook at 206. Freeland stumbled out the gate immediately in this appearance, allowing four runs on four hits in the first inning. The 31-year-old has had a tough beginning to the season, sporting a 4.88 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 24 innings; however, better things may be around the bend for Freeland, as he's pitched to a solid 2.49 FIP with 17:2 K:BB. He currently lines up to make his next start at home against the Nationals this weekend.