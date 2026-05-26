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Kyle Freeland News: Lit up in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Freeland (1-6) allowed eight runs on nine hits and a hit batsman while striking out four and walking none over four innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers.

Freeland pitched well early in the season, but he hasn't looked the same since he returned from shoulder inflammation. He's allowed at least four runs in in five of his six starts since he came off the injured list, with Tuesday's outing being a new low point for him this season. He has an ugly 8.08 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 39:14 K:BB through 42.1 innings over nine starts. Trusting any Rockies pitcher is tough in fantasy, but Freeland's even struggling on the road this year, making him a risky option even in favorable matchups.

Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies
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