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Kyle Freeland News: Lit up in third inning Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Freeland did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits and a walk over 5.2 innings against the Angels. He struck out four.

Freeland was done in by a five-run third inning headlined by a Jose Siri grand slam, with all five runs coming with two outs in the frame. After a positive three-start stretch to open the season, the southpaw has struggled mightily, posting a 10.86 ERA and 2.01 WHIP across 32.1 innings over his past seven outings. His overall numbers now sit at an 8.06 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 43:15 K:BB across 48 innings. Freeland's next start is tentatively lined up for Sunday against the Brewers, though his significant struggles leave him far from fantasy relevance.

Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies
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