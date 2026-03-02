Kyle Freeland News: Making exhibition start Wednesday
Freeland (back) will start Wednesday's exhibition game against Team USA, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
It will be the first game appearance this spring for Freeland, who has been slow-played while dealing with back spasms. The veteran lefty was cleared to start Wednesday following a couple bullpen sessions and he should have time to build up his stamina for Opening Day.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Freeland See More
-
General MLB Article
Pitcher Regression Candidates for 202641 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, September 21162 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week163 days ago
-
PrizePicks MLB
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, September 16167 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 16167 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Freeland See More