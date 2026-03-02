Kyle Freeland headshot

Kyle Freeland News: Making exhibition start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Freeland (back) will start Wednesday's exhibition game against Team USA, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

It will be the first game appearance this spring for Freeland, who has been slow-played while dealing with back spasms. The veteran lefty was cleared to start Wednesday following a couple bullpen sessions and he should have time to build up his stamina for Opening Day.

Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Freeland
