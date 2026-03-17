Kyle Freeland News: Named Opening Day starter
The Rockies announced Tuesday that Freeland will start Colorado's March 27 season opener against the Marlins in Miami.
It will be Freeland's fifth career Opening Day nod, the most in Rockies franchise history. The 32-year-old Freeland put together an average season in 2025, logging a 4.98 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 124:38 K:BB across 162.2 innings. He started 31 games, tied for his most in a single season since 2018, but Freeland led the majors with 17 losses. His 4.51 FIP away from Coors was actually worse than his 3.76 FIP at home.
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