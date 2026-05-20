Kyle Freeland News: No decision in loss
Freeland tossed 4.2 innings in Wednesday's 5-4 loss against the Rangers, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks, while striking out five.
Freeland could not make it through five innings in today's start as he has not made it past the fifth inning since April 7th. All five games in which Freeland has played since he got off the injured list, he has given up at least three runs for a 10.32 ERA on 22.2 innings. All of the runs today against the Rockies' Opening Day starter came with back-to-back long balls in the fourth by Ezequiel Duran and Jake Burger. The lefty is scheduled to make his next start against the Dodgers next week.
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