Kyle Freeland News: Solid results in spring

Freeland has allowed one earned run and maintained a 3:1 K:BB across five innings in the Cactus League.

Freeland has made two starts this spring, ramping up to 42 pitches in the latter. Despite the solid results, he allowed five baserunners across three frames in his second outing and has not missed many bats. Freeland has also had a WHIP of 1.40 or worse in seven of his eight seasons in the majors, making him very difficult to trust for fantasy purposes.