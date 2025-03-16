Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Freeland headshot

Kyle Freeland News: Starting Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Manager Bud Black announced Sunday that Freeland will start Opening Day against the Rays on March 28, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The left-hander is one of Colorado's longest-tenured players and will take the mound in the season opener after posting a 5.24 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 85:26 K:BB across 113.1 innings last year. Freeland has pitched well in spring training with three earned runs allowed and an 11:1 K:BB over 9.2 frames.

