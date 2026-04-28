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Kyle Freeland News: Starting Tuesday in Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

The Rockies activated Freeland (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Freeland will start Tuesday's game in Cincinnati after missing the last three weeks of action with left shoulder inflammation. The southpaw did not make any rehab starts, so Freeland figures to be relatively limited from a workload perspective in Tuesday's outing versus the Reds.

Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies
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