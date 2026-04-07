Kyle Freeland headshot

Kyle Freeland News: Tosses 6.1 frames in first victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Freeland (1-1) earned the win over Houston on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five batters over 6.1 innings.

Freeland gave up a solo homer to Christian Walker in the second inning, but that was the only tally the Astros were able to put on the scoreboard against him. The left-hander threw 55 of 81 pitches for strikes and got an impressive 15 whiffs en route to his first quality start and first win of the campaign. Though Freeland didn't get into the win column in either of his first two starts, he allowed just three runs over 9.1 frames during those outings, and his season ERA now stands at a tidy 2.30. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which lines up to come in San Diego this weekend.

Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Freeland See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Freeland See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
6 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
9 days ago