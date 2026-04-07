Kyle Freeland News: Tosses 6.1 frames in first victory

Freeland (1-1) earned the win over Houston on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five batters over 6.1 innings.

Freeland gave up a solo homer to Christian Walker in the second inning, but that was the only tally the Astros were able to put on the scoreboard against him. The left-hander threw 55 of 81 pitches for strikes and got an impressive 15 whiffs en route to his first quality start and first win of the campaign. Though Freeland didn't get into the win column in either of his first two starts, he allowed just three runs over 9.1 frames during those outings, and his season ERA now stands at a tidy 2.30. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which lines up to come in San Diego this weekend.