Kyle Gibson News: Aims for season debut around May 1

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Monday that the goal is for Gibson to join the rotation "somewhere around" May 1, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Gibson had already been built up to 50-to-70 pitches while throwing on his own before he signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract last week. However, the Orioles have a plan in place for the veteran right-hander to continue getting stretched out before he joins their rotation. Gibson held a 4.24 ERA and 1.35 WHIP alongside a 151:68 K:BB over 169.2 innings last season with the Cardinals.