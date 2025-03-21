Kyle Gibson News: Back in Baltimore

Gibson signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Orioles on Friday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

With Grayson Rodriguez, Tyler Wells and Kyle Bradish all set to miss the start of the season due to elbow injuries, the Orioles will bring in Gibson to give their rotation a bit of extra depth heading into Opening Day. The 37-year-old righty left Baltimore to play in St. Louis last season, where he turned in a 4.24 ERA and 1.35 WHIP alongside a 151:68 K:BB over 169.2 innings. He's been pitching in simulated games against college hitters to stay in shape during the offseason, though his 2025 debut will be delayed while the Orioles put him through a normal spring ramp-up process, per Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com.